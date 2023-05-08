Khader Adnan’s death and Palestine’s unnoticed agony

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- A high-profile Palestinian prisoner died in Israeli custody last Tuesday after a hunger strike of nearly three months, Israel’s prison service announced. His death set off protests in the West Bank and a round of cross-border fighting between Gaza militants and the Israeli military.

Late Tuesday, the Israeli military said it had started airstrikes on Gaza targets, in response to earlier rocket salvos from the coastal strip, run by the militant Hamas group. There was no immediate word on casualties or damage. After a brief pause, the aerial bombardment and rocket fire resumed at dawn Wednesday.

The death of Khader Adnan has also drawn attention to the tactic of hunger strikes — used by prisoners around the world yet considered a particularly crucial tool for Palestinians held by Israel with few other means at their disposal.

Following Adnan’s death, Israelis fired 104 missiles and targeted the Gaza Strip, stating that they hit all their targets. Palestinians have been targeted gain and again in what is essentially their own homeland and have been pushed into places from which they cannot escape.

This is just another chapter in this sad history which has been ignored by the world for far too long. There are some 4,900 Palestinians in Israeli prisons. Adnan was one of them (all of them are rightly seen as political prisoners by Palestine). How the Palestinians see Khader Adnan and the Palestinian cause was reflected by Adnan’s wife who said she wished for her husband’s death to be celebrated as Palestinian victory rather than mourned.

These words in many ways reflect the extent of anger and grief that lies within the Palestinian community, which has over the years received too little help.

As Israel continues its oppression of the Palestinians, we should never forget what all this is about. Israel is pretty much waging a war of expansion over Palestinian lands to ensure that it occupies further territory it has no claim to and it does this by beating down the Palestinian people to such an extent that they dare never demand a right to their own lands again.

Despite all the violence unleashed by Israel, it is the Palestinians who are blamed – for merely defending themselves from an occupying force. The life of a single Israeli always garners many times the attention of hundreds of dead Palestinians.

The entire Middle East (West Asia) and the Muslim countries within it at the very least, need to unite and form a strategy. The Palestinians have seen far too much tragedy already. They need help and the world needs to wake up to their plight if there is ever to be peace in the West Asia (Middle East).