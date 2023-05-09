Iran’s FM: Iran welcomes constructive initiatives

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister has told EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell that the dialog based on mutual respect is an important step to remove obstacles in the way of relations between Europe and Iran, stressing that his country always welcomes constructive initiatives.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the comment on Monday in a phone talk with Borrell as the two discussed a host of issues including Iran’s relations with Europe, the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, as well as the war in Ukraine, among others.

Borrell on his part said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is important for the European Union, and that the bloc will continue efforts in order for all parties to return to the accord.

He was referring to efforts to revive the JCPOA that was thrown into disarray following the 2018 US withdrawal from the deal.

The top EU diplomat also welcomed the normalization of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, calling it a key step in enhancing stability in West Asia.

Source : IRNA

