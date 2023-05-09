UN asked Israel to respect the right to education of Palestinian children and prevent demolition of schools

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Special Coordinator for Middle East Peace,Tor Wennesland, called on the Israeli authorities to stop the demolitions and evictions, which are illegal under international law, and to respect the right to education of Palestinian children.

According to Wafa, Wennesland expressed his deep sadness in response to the destruction of Jubbet Adh Dhib school funded by the European Union in the Palestinian village of Bayt Ta’mar in East Bethlehem by the Israeli authorities. A destruction that directly affected the education of at least 40 children

He added: Currently, 58 schools serving 6,500 children are at risk of demolition due to the lack of building permits, which is almost impossible for Palestinians.

Wennesland also stated that such measures, which negatively affect the provision of basic services for Palestinians, threaten stability and weaken the Palestinian Authority. In addition, ongoing drivers of conflict, including destruction, create a climate of distrust and tension between Palestinians and Israelis, undermining the prospects for a political solution.

