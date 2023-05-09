English
Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education: Considering reactivating student scholarships

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced the reactivation of scholarships and noted that the total number of abroad students is estimated at 100,000.

According to INA, scholarships in the ministry are still under study to be reactivated and a small number of Iraqi students have been distributed in different universities around the world.

Haider al-Abudi, the spokesman of the ministry, told Iraq-Ina news agency: After returning from studies, these students join their jobs or are hired based on their expertise.

Al-Aboudi added: Some of the students have been sent in the form of scholarship programs, whose costs are borne by the government, and another part is sent through scholarships that are provided to Iraq. The third part is at the student’s own expense. The total number of students outside Iraq is about 100,000 students, distributed at the primary and higher education levels in countries around the world.

Source: INA

