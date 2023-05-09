Ramallah: President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II in his office

SHAFAQNA- Yesterday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All East, the Supreme Head of the Syriac Orthodox Church in the world, Ignatius Ephrem II, at the Presidential Palace in Ramallah.

According to Wafa’s report, while welcoming his guest and his accompanying church delegation in Palestine, the President informed him of the latest developments in Palestine and the continuous attacks of extremist Jews on Islamic and Christian holy places in the Holy Land.

The president emphasized to his guest the desire of the Palestinian state to strengthen the authentic presence of Christians in the Holy Land and take care of the churches.

Also stated, Patriarch Ignatius, for his part, expressed his great gratitude and thanks to President Mahmoud Abbas for the care provided by the Palestinian government to the churches and promoting and maintaining the presence of Christians in the Holy Land.

During the visit of Archbishop Antimos, Jack Yacoub was appointed as the successor bishop and archbishop of Syriac Orthodox in Jerusalem, Jordan and the Holy Land.

Featured image: President Mahmoud Abbas receiving at his office the Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II. (WAFA Images / Thayer Ghanayem)

