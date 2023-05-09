Israel strikes Gaza killing 13 Palestinians, including four children four women

SHAFAQNA-At least 13 Palestinians, including four children and four women, were killed early this morning and 20 others were injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

WAFA correspondent said a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted several homes and residential buildings across the besieged Gaza Strip, resulting in the murder of Jihad Ghannam, 62, Khaled Al-Buheiti, 44, and Tareq Izz al-Din, in addition to members of their households, including children and women.The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in initial reports 12 killed and 20 injured.

Palestinian PM condemns aggression on Gaza as organized state terrorism

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh strongly condemned aggression on Gaza as organized state terrorism.

“The aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip is organized state terrorism and an attempt to export the internal crisis that the government of extremism in Israel suffers from,” said Shtayyeh in a statement, adding that the aggression was “a practical translation of the doctrine of killing, incineration, and genocide, which those in power in Israel have long professed.”

Palestine’s Foreign Ministry calls for urgent international intervention to stop Israel’s crimes

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates today condemned what it described as “the heinous crime” committed by the Israeli occupation army against the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Foreign Ministry considered in a statement this crime “an extension of the occupation’s open war against our people and their just and legitimate national rights, and a continuation of the Israeli government’s attempts to export its crises to the Palestinian arena and resolve them at the expense of the rights of our people.”

