Iraq’s SJC President arrives in Tehran

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s President of the Supreme Judicial Council-SJC, Judge Faiq Zaidan, arrived Tuesday, in Tehran, at an official invitation.



“The President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, arrived in Tehran, accompanied by a delegation, in response to an official invitation from the Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’I, SJC said in a statement, received by The Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement added, “The delegation included the President of the Federal Court, Jassem Muhammad Abboud, the two deputies of the President of the Federal Court of Cassation, Kazem Abbas and Hassan Fuad, the Chief Prosecutor, Najm Abdullah, the Head of the Judicial Supervision Authority, Laith Jabr, a number of judicial supervisors, and the Director General of the Public Judicial Guards Department.”

Source: ina.iq

