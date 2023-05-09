WAFA- FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s historic visit to Palestine on Sunday

SHAFAQNA- The president of the Palestinian Football Federation (PFA), Jibril Rajoub, announced that Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, is scheduled to travel to Palestine on Sunday for a historic visit.

According to WAFA, Rajoub announced during a press conference in the occupied city of Bethlehem on the West Bank of Jordan that three members of the executive committee of FIFA Infantinura will accompany him in his historic meeting.

Also stated, Before attending the friendly match between the Palestinian and Jordanian teams, FIFA President Infantino will be officially visited by Prime Minister Mohammad Ashtiyeh at the presidential headquarters in Bethlehem.

The match will be held at the Al-Khader Stadium, renamed after the late Brazilian football star Pelé, which coincides with the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Nakbah.

Source: WAFA

Featured image: PFA President Jibril Rajoub hold a press conference on FIFA President Infantino’s upcoming historic visit (copyright: Ahmad Mizher/ WAFA)

