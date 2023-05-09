Eastern European wheat producers are facing the perfect storm

SHAFAQNA-When global grain prices started falling last year after a spike in the first months of the war in Ukraine, farmers in eastern European countries who held out for higher prices have been hit by a perfect storm.

When global grain prices started falling last year after a spike in the first months of the war in Ukraine, Poland’s then agriculture minister urged farmers to hang onto their harvests in the hope of a rebound and better returns.

The bet backfired badly for some.

Nearly a year later, Polish farmer Artur Konarski still has about 150 tonnes of grain stuck in storage and he says some of his competitors in the European Union’s third-biggest wheat producer have even bigger stocks of crops languishing in silos.

