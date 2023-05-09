English
International Shia News Agency

EU: Canceled Europe Day ceremony in Israel because of racist cabinet minister Ben Gvir

SHAFAQNA- The European Union canceled the annual Europe Day event in Israel to deny Itamar Ben Gvir, the racist Israeli cabinet minister who insisted on attending and speaking on its behalf.

“Unfortunately, we have decided to cancel the diplomatic reception this year because we do not want to offer someone whose views conflict with EU values,” the EU office in Israel tweeted, according to Wafa.

Also stated, However, the Europe Day cultural event will be held for the Israeli public to celebrate strong and constructive bilateral relations with our friends and partners in Israel.

The Israeli government nominated Ben Gvir, to attend the EU event on its behalf, a decision that has caused friction in diplomatic relations between the EU and Israel.

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com

