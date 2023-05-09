English
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Palestine: Condemned Israeli tenders for construction of new settlement units

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine condemned the publication of the tender of the Israeli authorities for the construction of more than 1000 new residential units in the occupied West Bank.

According to Wafa, it is stated in a statement: “Israel ignores all international positions and demands, signed agreements and UN resolutions that call for the cessation of settlements…”

Also stated, The ministry stressed that halting all forms of settlement development is the right approach to restore trust between the Palestinian and Israeli sides in preparation for the start of a real negotiated political process that ends Israeli escalation and resolves the conflict using peaceful political means.

Source: WAFA

