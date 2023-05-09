OIC, Jordan & Egypt condemn Israel airstrikes on Gaza

SHAFAQNA-The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Jordan and Egypt on Tuesday, strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

“This heinous crime is another manifestation of the brutal Israeli military aggression against the Palestinians in flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law and with full impunity,” the OIC said in a statement.

The Jeddah-based organisation held Israel fully responsible for the repercussions “of these continuous crimes, attacks and organised state terrorism that have undermined security and stability in the region.”

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sanan Majali called on the international community to act immediately to stop the Israeli aggression and provide protection for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied territories.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack that caused the death of 13 Palestinians, including women and children, and raids into Palestinian towns in the West Bank, the latest was the assault this morning on Nablus.

Source : middleeastmonitor, wafa

