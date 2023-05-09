English
International Shia News Agency

EU organizes talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 14 in Brussels

0

SHAFAQNA RUSSIA- According to Shafaqna Russia, talks will be held in Brussels on May 14 with the participation of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the head of the European Council Charles Michel.

This is stated in a statement on the website of the Council of the EU.

At the end of April, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during telephone conversations, discussed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issues of ensuring the stability and security of Karabakh.

According to the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, the tripartite agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are uncontested in resolving the conflict in Karabakh.

Source: Shafaqna Russia

Related posts

Czech President: Russia-Ukraine conflict may not end with Kiev’s victory

asadian

Are Taliban leading Afghanistan to isolation?

asadian

Russia: Kyrgyz can study in Moscow Islamic School in native language

asadian

Did Kiev try to assassinate Putin?

asadian

Zelensky visited ICC in the Hague

asadian

Azerbaijan & Armenia FM’s meet

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.