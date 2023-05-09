EU organizes talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 14 in Brussels

SHAFAQNA RUSSIA- According to Shafaqna Russia, talks will be held in Brussels on May 14 with the participation of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the head of the European Council Charles Michel.

This is stated in a statement on the website of the Council of the EU.

At the end of April, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during telephone conversations, discussed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan issues of ensuring the stability and security of Karabakh.

According to the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, the tripartite agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are uncontested in resolving the conflict in Karabakh.

