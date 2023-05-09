WHO reports: Palestinians face major obstacles to achieving their right to health

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) published two reports, entitled Right to Health 2019 to 2021 and Voice of Palestine 2022 to 2023, which describe how the Palestinian people are fragmented in the implementation of a law.

According to Wafa, Implementation of the license regime, physical barriers to movement, and protection gaps create health disparities and create fundamental barriers to health care delivery and access to health in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Richard Peppercorn, representative of the World Health Organization in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, said: Having the highest standards of health is a fundamental right of every human being. “The Palestinian health system suffers from the consequences of long-term displacement, asylum and occupation.”

He added: “Public revenues, health expenditures and ultimately health services are affected by long-term shortages of health workers, supplies, drugs and equipment. Meanwhile, movement restrictions, including Israel’s implementation of a permit regime, hinder access to health.”

Also stated, In the Gaza Strip from 2019 to 2021, only 55% of essential drugs were available in the central drug store of the Ministry of Health. These reports describe the impact of Covid-19, with a 51% decrease in Gaza and an 8% decrease in the West Bank from 2019 to 2020.

Cancer care is the largest reason for referral to providers outside the Palestinian Ministry of Health, resulting from gaps in public health services.

Source: WAFA

Featured image: Photo by WHO

www.shafaqna.com