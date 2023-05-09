SANA: Resumption of flights at Aleppo International Airport from Wednesday

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian Civil Aviation Organization announced the return of Aleppo International Airport to service and the resumption of flights from dawn on Wednesday.

According to SANA, the Syrian Civil Aviation Organization announced in a statement that the staff of this organization, in cooperation with relevant authorities and institutions, repaired the damages caused by Israel’s aggression and restored the airport to service.

He also asked the civil aviation companies to adjust their flight schedules through the airport and provide services to passengers as usual.

It has been stated: Aleppo International Airport was taken out of orbit as a result of Israeli fighter missiles hitting this airport while flying over the Mediterranean Sea.

Source: SANA

