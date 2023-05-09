Taliban’s reaction to UNAMA report on “Corporal Punishment and Execution” in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- Taliban spokesperson has reacted to the recent UN report on the punishment of Taliban courts and claimed that UNAMA’s recent claims and concerns about the activities of the courts and how to enforce Sharia rulings are baseless.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of Taliban, rejected the UNAMA report on his Twitter last night and claimed: “The reality is that the judicial system in Afghanistan has become much stronger than the past and justice is ensured and the rights of fellow citizens are taken care of in the light of Islamic rules.”

According to him: “Afghans know that justice has come here, as a result of which security has been provided throughout, a transparent judicial system has been established, and efforts are still being made to strengthen it.”

It should be noted that the Office of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) recently stated in a report on “Corporal Punishment and Execution” that 274 men, 58 women and 2 boys were whipped in Afghanistan in the last six months.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com