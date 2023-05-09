UN’s Chief: Peace talks in Ukraine war not possible right now

SHAFAQNA- UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said peace negotiations to end war in Ukraine were “not possible at this moment,” as both sides are convinced they can win, according to an interview published by Spanish newspaper El Pais on Tuesday (09 May 2023).

Guterres, who is in Spain to receive the Charles V European Award, told El Pais the UN was instead focusing on talks with both Russia and Ukraine to solve concrete problems such as extending the Black Sea grain deal that is set to expire on May 18.

“Unfortunately, I believe that at this stage, a peace negotiation is not possible. Both sides are convinced that they can win,” Guterres said.

Source: reuters

