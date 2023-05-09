Pakistan: Impacts of Imran Khan’s arrest

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Pakistan’s political temperature shot up another notch when former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from the court. Footage of the arrest showed dozens of paramilitary troops in riot-control gear surrounding Khan and leading him into a black van by his arm.

Khan’s arrest comes a day after the powerful military issued a rare public rebuke of the former premier for repeated accusations against a senior military official of attempting to assassinate him and the military’s former chief of being behind the move to remove him from power.

The military has denied Khan’s allegations. The former PM’s aide, Fawad Chaudhry, directly accused the military authorities of being behind Khan’s arrest.

Hundreds of supporters blocked streets in Khan’s home town

Hundreds of supporters blocked streets in Khan’s home town of Lahore, where police have been put on high alert, as well as the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Protesters also blocked a major road in the port city of Karachi.

Khan has been slapped with more than 100 cases – including corruption, “terrorism” and even blasphemy – since he was removed from power last April through a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

The 70-year-old denies the charges as politically motivated. He has also maintained that political parties joined forces with the country’s powerful military to remove him from power. He even accused the United States of conspiring in his removal – a charge he has since walked back.

Khan was arrested for an offence related to the Al-Qadir University Trust case

Khan was arrested for an offence related to the Al-Qadir University Trust case. Last June, the new coalition government alleged that Khan and his wife obtained land worth billions of rupees for their trust from Malik Riaz, a major property tycoon of Pakistan, to build an educational institute.

The NAB has alleged that Khan’s PTI government struck a deal with Riaz that caused a loss of more than $239m to the national exchequer, in a quid pro quid arrangement with the real estate businessman.

In Pakistan, usually political leaders’ fame increases after their arrest

In the opinion of many political pundits in Pakistan, Imran Khan is at the peak of his political fame and in Pakistan, usually political leaders’ fame increases after their arrest. PTI claims that this arrest will not harm PTI but will bring political gain.

Imran Khan has emerged as a symbol for resistance and the anti-establishment politician is always popular with the masses. Especially if he goes to jail because of this opposition, his reputation will increase even more.

If Imran Khan is kept under arrest for a long time, then PTI will be fragmented and the politicians who used to change their loyalties and come to PTI will leave Tehreek-e-Insaf and go to different parties. will Apart from this, there may be differences regarding the leadership, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Khan’s wife and other party people will start fighting for the leadership.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com