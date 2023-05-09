English
USAID: Position of Islamic and Western countries against Taliban is the same

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- USAID has recently said that Islamic and Western countries have a united approach against the bans imposed on women in Afghanistan.

Isabelle Coleman, the Deputy Administrator of the US Agency for International Development, in an interview with TOLO news, added that bans on women will harm Afghanistan’s economic future.

“This is strongly condemned by everyone in the international community,” Ms Coleman said. “Not only from the western countries, but also from the majority of the countries of the Islamic world, from Saudi Arabia to Egypt, Indonesia, and even Iran and China, a few months ago, they jointly condemned the restrictions on women’s rights. So you see a widespread condemnation against this practice. I cannot predict what Taliban will do, but it appears that they are committed to a path that leads to economic destruction and inflicting pain on the people.”

USAID is trying to provide more aid to women in Afghanistan

On the other hand, Coleman emphasized in this conversation the continuation of the American aid to the people of Afghanistan, especially for women and girls.

According to Coleman, the United States Agency for Global Development is trying to provide more aid to women in Afghanistan in compliance with international laws.

Isabel Coleman added: “We continue to work with farmers to increase their production and develop their agricultural business in most parts of the country, not only in the humanitarian aid sector, but also in the health, education, and agriculture sectors.”

In this conversation, the deputy director of the United States International Development Agency criticized the process of tax spending in Afghanistan and did not consider this process to be transparent.

She added: “Yes! We know that the Taliban are collecting taxes but we are concerned about where the money is actually going and I think that more transparency and how the Taliban are dividing it up would be helpful. Because we are worried that they do not invest in the health sector and other sectors.”

