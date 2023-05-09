Emirates and Kuwait launch joint parking service for determined people

SHAFAQNA- Zayed Higher Organization for Determined People (ZHO), through its innovative strategic partnership with the Kuwait Public Authority for Disabled Affairs (PADA), has announced the launch of the UAE-Kuwait parking service for determined people to support determined people and facilitate their government-to-government movement.

According to WAM, this initiative aims to promote domestic tourism between the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, based on the common relations and the great attention of the leaders of the two countries to social affairs, and to support the people who are determined to provide related services.

In this report, Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, welcomed the strategic partnership between ZHO and PADA for the benefit of determined people, in line with the vision of the leadership to promote cooperation at various levels between the two countries.

He emphasized the depth and strength of privileged historical relations between the leadership and the brotherly nations and the advanced level that the joint cooperation between the two countries has achieved, which is witnessing the continuous and characteristic development of mutual love and interest.

Also stated, Jamal Muhammad Al-Ghunaim, the Ambassador of the Government of Kuwait to the United Arab Emirates, expressed his happiness about this fruitful cooperation between the UAE Supreme Organization for Decisive People (ZHO) and the Kuwait General Authority for Disabled Affairs (PADA) by launching a joint program.

Launching this service and linking the issuance of parking permits with Kuwait among the shared systems between ZHO and PADA is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at providing services that support and enhance the integrity of determined people and facilitate and assist their daily lives.

Source: WAM

