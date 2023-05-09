English
Palestine’s President receives Russian Special peace envoy

Palestine's President

SHAFAQNA-Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas today received the Russian Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process, Vladimir Safrenkov in Ramallah.

During the meeting, the President briefed his guest on the latest developments in Palestine and the dangerous and continuous Israeli escalation in all the Palestinian territories, calling on the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to intervene immediately to stop this aggression, stressing the need to end the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine and its East Jerusalem capital as a basis for achieving stability and security in the region.

Source : wafa

www.shafaqna.com

