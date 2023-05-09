Iraqi Ministry of Health: Signing an agreement with UN to provide health and psychological support to ISIS victims

SHAFAQNA- On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health signed an agreement with the United Nations to provide health and psychological support to the victims of ISIS terrorist groups.

In a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the ministry’s media office announced: “On the order of the Minister of Health, an agreement with the UN investigation team to increase accountability for crimes committed by ISIS terrorist gangs and a cooperation program to provide health support and psychologically signed for the victims of ISIS terrorists.”

Source: INA

