MOFA: Iraq seeks to recover all smuggled artifacts

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the aspiration to cooperate with all countries to recover all the smuggled artifacts.

The ministry said in a statement, that “The recovery of any part of our rich Iraqi history is a source of immense pride and happiness for all Iraqis, affirming that “We hope that the period during which the recently recovered Iraqi artifacts, which spanned more than ninety years, has served the scientific and knowledge research in our great cultural heritage by specialists.”

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed “Its aspiration to cooperate with all countries, institutions and international organizations with the Iraqi efforts to recover every piece of antiquities illegally taken out of Iraq, and to stop illicit trade, “pointing out that “the Iraqi government was and still is mobilizing all its capabilities to restore the pieces of the Iraqi civilization that were looted and taken out at different times.”

Source : ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com