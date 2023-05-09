Iraq’s PM: War against drugs is no less dangerous than war against terrorism

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani affirmed that the drug issue is a serious threat to societies and state entities.

Al-Sudani said in a speech at 1st Baghdad Conference on Drug Control, according to a statement by his media office, which was received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): The drug issue is a serious threat to societies and state entities and the war against drugs is no less dangerous than the war against terrorism”.

“This enemy infiltrates to destroy families, children, and the social fabric, making it a complex war. Iraqi society is armed with remarkable values that reject drugs, and Iraqis are proud of this stance”, he continued.

