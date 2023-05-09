FAB: Intra-Arab investments are still below ambitions

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Federation of Arab Businessmen (FAB), Hamdi Tabbaa, said that intra-Arab investments are still below ambitions and do not adequately reflect the potential of Arab countries.

According to Petra, during his participation in the annual investment meeting (AIM Global 2023) in Abu Dhabi, he added that incoming and outgoing investments in the Arab region have been affected by the consequences of the pandemic, but according to the global investment report, in the year 2022 increased again.

Also, in a statement released on Tuesday by the Amman-based FAB, he naturally pointed out that Arab investments are an important economic issue that requires continuous research and discussion from various aspects to keep pace with global and regional developments and the consequences of the investment climate.

He emphasized the need to identify the obstacles to attract investment, the factors that directly and indirectly affect investment, the effect of economic integration and growth rate on the investment progress of Arab countries, and the factors that lead to Arab investment abroad.

Source: PETRA

