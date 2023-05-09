Damascus- The presence of more than 70 companies in ChemExpo 2023

SHAFAQNA- With the participation of more than 70 Syrian, Arab and foreign companies, the activities of the third Syrian International Chemical Industry Exhibition (ChemExpo 2023) by the Ministry of Industry will begin tomorrow in the exhibition city in Damascus.

According to SANA, In this exhibition, products including medicine, detergent, food, fertilizer, petrochemical, paint, cosmetics, perfume, construction chemicals, raw materials, production techniques, special chemical industries, their production lines, laboratories, equipment, technology and services Related is displayed.

In a statement to the SANA reporter, Khalaf Mashhadani, the general manager of the organizing group, noted: A number of companies from brotherly and friendly countries were attracted to participate in this exhibition in order to open the doors of cooperation between them and Syrian companies.

Mashhadani also pointed out that the nationalities of the participating companies in this period of the exhibition are Syrian, Jordanian, Emirati, Lebanese and Iranian, which opens different perspectives for the exchange of experiences, concluding deals, signing contracts and developing the production and marketing capacity of the participants.

This exhibition will be held from 16:00 to 22:00 at night and will continue until May 13.

