Media: Friendly football match between Iran and Saudi Arabia to be held in September

SHAFAQNA– IRNA wrote: It is very likely that Iran and Saudi Arabia’s soccer team will face each other in a friendly match in the month of September.

According to Shafqna, Mehdi Taj, the President of the Iranian soccer Federation, held a meeting with Yaser Al-Mashal, the President of the Saudi Federation, 10 days ago, in which the expansion of soccer relations between the two countries was discussed.

In the first step, the Iranian youth team traveled to the UAE today to hold two friendly matches, and this match is scheduled to be held tomorrow and Saturday.

In the meeting of the heads of the federation of the two countries, negotiations were held to organize a friendly match between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the adult age group.

According to the initial negotiations, this game planed to be held in September. The match that will most likely take place in the Emirates or Riyadh.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com