Hakim calls OIC and Arab League to react against Israel’s crimes

SHAFAQNA– The leader of Iraq’s national wisdom movement asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to provide the necessary support to the oppressed Palestinian nation.

“Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim”, the leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, in a message condemning the Israeli regime’s attacks on Gaza, said: “The insistence of the Israeli occupation regime on arbitrary behavior and the continuation of its heinous crimes against the Palestinian nation, the latest of which is the attack on Gaza on the eve of the Palestinian “Nakba Day”, needs a firm stand of the Arab and Islamic world in order to stop these crimes and save the lives of Palestinians.

While condemning these attacks, he asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to use diplomatic channels to force the United Nations and the Security Council to take serious steps against the Israeli regime and provide the necessary support to the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com