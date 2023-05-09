Saudi Arabia decides to resume activities of its diplomatic mission in Syria

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia announced that in accordance with the decision to return Damascus to the Arab League, it will resume its diplomatic activities in Syria.

According to the Shafaqna quoting Okaz, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement: “Given the fraternal ties between the people of Saudi Arabia and Syria and in line with playing a role in the development of joint Arab cooperation and strengthening security and stability in the region and according to the decision made in the meeting of the ministers of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Arab countries, which was held in Cairo on 5/7/2023 AD, and regarding the resumption of the participation of Syrian delegations in the meetings of the Council of the Arab League and all organizations and bodies related to it and based on the principles of the United Nations and Arab League charter and international standards, Saudi Arabia decided to resume its diplomatic activity in Syria.”

Source: Okaz