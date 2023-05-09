Shafaqna top news stories (09 May 2023)

Shafaqna top news stories on 9 May 2023

MIDDLE EAST- The leader of Iraq’s national wisdom movement asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to provide the necessary support to the oppressed Palestinian nation. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia announced that in accordance with the decision to return Damascus to the Arab League, it will resume its diplomatic activities in Syria. Read more …

MIDDLE EAST- What makes Syria’s come back to Arab league? Read more …

RUSSIA- Talks will be held in Brussels on May 14 with the participation of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the head of the European Council Charles Michel. Read more …

PAKISTAN- In a shocking turn of events, PTI’s Chief Imran Khan, who was present at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for two hearings on Tuesday afternoon, was arrested from the court’s premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Read more …

PAKISTAN- Pakistan’s political temperature shot up another notch when former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from the court. Footage of the arrest showed dozens of paramilitary troops in riot-control gear surrounding Khan and leading him into a black van by his arm. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN- USAID has recently said that Islamic and Western countries have a united approach against the bans imposed on women in Afghanistan. Read more …

AFGHANISTAN- Taliban spokesperson has reacted to the recent UN report on the punishment of Taliban courts and claimed that UNAMA’s recent claims and concerns about the activities of the courts and how to enforce Sharia rulings are baseless. Read more …

IRAN- IRNA wrote: It is very likely that Iran and Saudi Arabia’s soccer team will face each other in a friendly match in the month of September. Read more …

RELIGIOUS QUESTIONS- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about stock exchange dealings. Read more …

SHIA ORGANIZATIONS- Hajj Workshop will be held on 14 May 2023 at the Islamic House of Wisdom, Dearborn Heights, Michigan, USA. Read more …

SHIA MEDIA- In this episode of Hadith Weekly, Sheikh Azhar shares a Hadith where one of the wives of the Prophet (PBUH) describes the personality of the Prophet (PBUH) to a man who never met him. Read more …