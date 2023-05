SHAFAQNA-The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the American Research Center in Egypt (ARCE) for USD 1.5 million, launched the second phase of the Cultural Heritage Tourism program.

This new phase, which brings the total U.S. investments in the program to more than USD 4.15 million (EGP 128 million), aims to train Egyptian antiquities professionals, and provide employment opportunities for those working in historic and touristic sites.

