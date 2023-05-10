EP rapporteur: 1 in 3 women in Europe experienced violence

SHAFAQNA-One in three women in the EU have experienced physical or sexual violence, according to data shared by the member and rapporteur at the European Parliament (EP).

At the beginning of the session, EP Member and Rapporteur Arba Kokalari shared data on violence against women in Europe.

“Every day in Europe, women are being killed by their partners due to violence. Over 50 women are killed in their own homes every week,” said Kokalari. “One in three women and girls in the EU has experienced physical or sexual violence, which corresponds to 62 million women. Eighty-five percent of such cases are not reported to the police.”

Source: aa

