Expert on issues in Türkiye: “Erdogan will not leave power”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE– Regarding Türkiye’s upcoming elections, an expert says: “The power is still in Erdogan’s hands and he has shown so far that he is not a loser and Erdogan’s chance is still high”.

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, regarding Türkiye ‘s upcoming elections and likelihood of winning of the candidates, Dr. Hassan Lasjerdi stated: “It seems that the conditions are currently for the benefit of Erdogan given that Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party is established in the government and enjoys media support and they have access to power centers. The issue is not that the rivals cannot remove Erdogan. In my opinion, despite rival parties campaign, what is certain is that the power is still in Erdogan’s hands and he has shown so far that he is not a loser and Erdogan’s chance is still high”.

Two questions were asked from Lasjerdi: Why Mr. Erdogan still insists on being in power despite his illness? Has the Justice and Development Party become so weak that it just relies on Erdogan? And he answered: “The reason for his persistence is because of the nature of power. People come to become the source of changes and maintain a good name and change the fate of the society. I think Erdogan has had a positive movement process since 2002 and he has done good and positive works. The New Thinking in Türkiye, both Islamist and non-Islamist, has tried to move Türkiye closer to progressive and developmental thoughts and when Erdogan was the mayor of Istanbul, he was able to create this attention in public opinion and was recognized as a successful person.”

Erdogan still calls for competition

With regard to how Erdogan’s future is predicted, Lasjerdi said: “If he does not win the elections or is removed from the party leadership due to illness or removed from power by any event, that will be the end of his political activity but now none of them exists. He still calls for competition and has programs and the Justice and Development Party presents plans for security, economic and developmental issues. He is an active element and does not want to leave power unless he is removed from the competition.

In recent years, the Turkish lira lost its value and reached an unprecedented inflation. Whether these issues can be a sign of weak performance of the Justice and Development Party concerning the economy of Türkiye or not, this expert told: “despite all these problems, economy of Türkiye has not yet reached the stagnation in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s and it stands on its feet. This economy has stood on its feet for two decades and has raised purchasing power of the society, and Türkiye foreign debts has been reduced. These improvements are the result of thoughts of the political group of the Justice and Development Party. Perhaps there exist some occurrences such as taking a political stance or entry into a war or disconnecting relations with a power that may be proposed in public opinion of Türkiye but regardless of all these issues, Erdogan’s government can still manage the economy of Türkiye.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com