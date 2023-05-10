English
International Shia News Agency

Iran’s FM: Syrian government & people part of region’s reality

0
Syrian government & people

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has affirmed that the Syrian government and people are an important part of the reality of the region.

Abdollahian’s remarks came in statements after his arrival in Moscow to participate in the quadripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Syria, Russia, Iran and Turkey.

“We hope that the steps taken so far and the meetings held before that in Moscow at the level of defense ministers and senior experts were able to focus on strong messages for today’s meeting, which is working to find a political solution, the withdrawal of Turkish forces and the American occupation forces from the regions of northern Syria, and ensuring the safe return of Syrian refugees to their areas as soon as possible,” Abdollahian was quoted by Iranian IRNA News Agency as saying.

Source: sana.sy

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Iran’s FM: Raisi’s Syria visit manifests of ‘regional convergence’ policy

Related posts

EU organizes talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 14 in Brussels

asadian

Iran’s FM to EU’s Foreign Policy Chief: Iran welcomes constructive initiatives

asadian

Czech President: Russia-Ukraine conflict may not end with Kiev’s victory

asadian

Are Taliban leading Afghanistan to isolation?

asadian

Did Kiev try to assassinate Putin?

asadian

Zelensky visited ICC in the Hague

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.