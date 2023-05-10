ASEAN leaders focus on Myanmar crisis & US-China rivalries

SHAFAQNA-Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations denounced a weekend attack in Myanmar in a statement at the group’s summit that began Wednesday in Indonesia.

In the stand-alone statement on Myanmar, ASEAN leaders said they were deeply concerned with the ongoing violence in the country, urging the immediate cessation of the use of force following the attack on a convoy of diplomats from Indonesia and Singapore on an aid mission in eastern Myanmar.

“We condemned the attack and underlined that the perpetrators must be held accountable,” the statement by the leaders of the 10-member group who are meeting in the fishing town of Labuan Bajo read.

