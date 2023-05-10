WAFA- Dozens of Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection of Israeli police

SHAFAQNA- Waqf Islamic confirmed that dozens of fanatical Israeli settlers broke into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Wednesday morning under heavy Israeli police protection.

According to Wafa report, quoting Waqf, the settlers were divided into groups and attacked the holy Islamic mosque from the Al-Mugharibah gate and went on a provocative tour in its area.

The report added that extremist settlers performed Talmudic ceremonies in the eastern part of the mosque.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have intensified their measures against Palestinians who come from Jerusalem to enter the mosque, including checking their IDs and detaining them for a short time.

Source: WAFA

