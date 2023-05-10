Quadripartite foreign ministerial meeting on Syria held in Moscow

SHAFAQNA-Foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria meet in Russia’s capital on Wednesday.

At the meeting, participants exchanged views on efforts to normalize relations between Türkiye and Syria and discussed counter-terrorism, the political processes, and humanitarian matters, including the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Syrians, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

In a tweet after the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in the talks he stressed cooperation in the fight against terrorism, working together to establish a basis for the return of Syrians, bringing the political process in Syria forward, and the protection of Syria’s territorial integrity.

Delivering an opening speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov thanked the ministers for coming to Moscow, noting that the quadrilateral meeting itself is an achievement, as it took some time and a lot of effort to organize it.

