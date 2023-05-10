WAFA: Spain demanded that Israel respect international humanitarian laws

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain expressed concern over the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and called for Israel’s restraint and respect for international humanitarian laws.

According to Wafa, the statement states: “Spain is concerned about the escalation of violence in Gaza.” The government reiterates its condemnation of terrorism as well as retaliatory measures that have caused civilian casualties and reminds Israel of its commitment to respect international humanitarian law.

At the end of the statement, it is stated: A government solution is the only possible answer to the legitimate national aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis.

Source: WAFA

Featured image: Palestinians inspect the destruction caused by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza yesterday. (WAFA Images)

