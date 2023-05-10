ESCWA: Arab governments lose about $9 billion in revenue annually

SHAFAQNA- A summary by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) shows that under a new policy, Arab governments will lose about $9 billion in revenue annually.

According to NNA, this damage is due to the misuse of corporate tax by multinational corporations (MNCs), such as shifting profits from countries where they generate profits to minimize their tax liability.

The summary shows that tax incentives, which have resulted in a 60 percent reduction in corporate tax revenue potential in the region on average, have not deterred multinationals from repatriating their profits.

Meanwhile, multinationals are keeping their operations to the minimum scale that makes them profitable, while a third are taxed at effective rates below the proposed global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent.

According to this report, what is more troubling is that Arab countries continue to rely on the same tax and financial incentives to attract investors and compensate for structural deficiencies inherent in their economies.

The brief concludes that the G20-led global corporate tax reform could bring only modest revenue for the Arab region, as the proposed global reforms remain in favor of the ultimate core competencies of MNCs.

