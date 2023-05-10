Saudi King invites Assad to attend Arab League summit in Jeddah

SHAFAQNA-Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad received an invitation from Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, to participate in the thirty-second session of the Arab League Council meeting at the summit level, which will be held in Jeddah on May 19.

The invitation was conveyed to His Excellency by Ambassador Nayef Al-Sudairi, Saudi Ambassador to Jordan.

President Al-Assad conveyed his greetings and thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the invitation, stressing that the upcoming Arab summit in Saudi Arabia will enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the Arab peoples

Source : sana

