Lavrov: Evidences show United States creates a “Free Syrian Army” with ISIS

SHAFAQNA Russia- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that, according to reports, the United States has begun to create a “Free Syrian Army” with the participation of terrorists to destabilize the situation in the SAR.

“According to our information, the Americans have begun to create the so-called Free Syrian Army in the vicinity of Syrian Raqqa with the participation of representatives of local Arab tribes, IS militants and other terrorist organizations,” he said.

According to him, the American authorities intend to use the militants to attack the lawful armed authorities of the SAR and to destabilize the situation in the country.

“Islamic State” (ISIS, ISIL) – the organization was recognized as a terrorist organization by the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of December 29, 2014.

Source: Shafaqna Russia