Russia canceled visa for Georgian citizens

SHAFAQNA RUSSIA- Russian Federation canceled the visa for Georgian citizens.

The relevant decree was issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the decree, the visa for Georgian citizens is canceled from May 15.

The relevant decree of the President of Russia was published on the official internet portal of legal information.

According to the document, Georgian citizens can enter the territory of Russia with a passport. The exception applies to citizens who go to work in Russia or plan to stay for more than 90 days.

