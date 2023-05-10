Hiroshima Peace Museum for nuke-free world welcomes G-7 leaders

SHAFAQNA-G-7 leaders to visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on first day of summit. Exhibition aims to show the impact of the 1945 atomic bombing.

With Barack Obama famously becoming the first sitting U.S. president to visit in 2016, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum is expected to welcome the leaders of the G-7 industrialized nations on the first day of the gathering, with exhibits emphasizing the bombing’s human costs at a time of soaring nuclear tensions worldwide.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is trumpeting this year’s gathering as a chance to call for a “world without nuclear weapons,” and the museum’s director, Takuo Takigawa, sees the visit on the summit’s sidelines as constituting a “historic opportunity of greater importance and visibility” than Obama’s

Source : kyodonews

www.shafaqna.com