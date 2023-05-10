Pakistan: Street demonstrations following Imran Khan’s arrest

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- The unexpected detention of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on corruption charges has elicited a strong backlash from his supporters, engendering a palpable sense of panic nationwide, as concerns grow about potential clashes between party loyalists and law enforcement officials.

The PTI chief was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in the Al Qadir Trust case on Tuesday while he was at the Islamabad High Court, resulting in police engaging in hours-long pitched battles with supporters of the ex-PM in cities across the country that same night.

Tempers appeared to have cooled on Wednesday morning but there was a huge security presence across the capital, particularly outside the location of his custody where the special court will convene.

Four die in Peshawar as violence, arrests go hand in hand across country

Four people died and 27 suffered injuries amid clashes between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and protestors ahead of protests against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim confirmed that four dead bodies had been brought to the hospital. “The injured have been shot in hands and legs, and they are being given emergency aid,” he added.

Violent protests continued on the second day in several cities across the country. The Islamabad police have arrested 109 PTI activists so far with Sindh police claiming the arrests of 270 people. The protests have been held in major cities such as Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Quetta, with thousands of PTI workers taking part.

Demonstrators have been demanding the release of Imran Khan and many have been carrying banners and placards denouncing the arrest. The protests have led to the imposition of Section 144 in many cities, which prohibits gatherings and political activities. This measure has been put in place to maintain law and order, according to the ministry of interior.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com