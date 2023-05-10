Pope calls for increased global efforts to guarantee access to food

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis called for increased global efforts to guarantee access to food, especially during times of war.

It is a pressing challenge to relieve the sufferings of so many of our brothers and sisters who lack healthy eating and access to sufficient food, and to ensure war and crises, especially the war in Ukraine, do not prevent food from reaching those in need.

With this observation, Pope Francis encouraged the efforts of participants in the Conference “Food and Humanitarian Crises: Science and Policies for their Prevention and Mitigation” sponsored by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

The two-day conference concludes on Wednesday in the Vatican’s Casina Pio IV, the Academy’s headquarters located in the Vatican Gardens.

The Pope expressed his hope that their conference will “help all of us to emerge better from the crises we currently face,” not only by focusing on technical solutions, but “above all by recalling how essential it is to develop an attitude of universal solidarity grounded in fraternity, love, and mutual understanding.”