Taliban says Afghanistan’s export reached $2 billion in 2022

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Taliban has announced that Afghanistan export reached two billion dollars last year.
The Taliban ministry claimed in a statement that it has provided better conditions and opportunities for exporters and commercial transactions. Minerals, including coal, dry and fresh fruits and medicinal plants, are among Afghanistan’s export goods.
Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan
read more from shafaqna:
USAID: Islamic and Western countries position against Taliban is the same