Taliban says Afghanistan’s export reached $2 billion in 2022

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Taliban has announced that Afghanistan export reached two billion dollars last year.

The Taliban ministry claimed in a statement that it has provided better conditions and opportunities for exporters and commercial transactions. Minerals, including coal, dry and fresh fruits and medicinal plants, are among Afghanistan’s export goods.

