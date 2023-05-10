English
World Bank calls for inclusive economic development to unlock South Asia’s potential

SHAFAQNA-South Asia for moving from recovery to growth requires ensuring that economic development is inclusive, said the World Bank in its latest regional economic update.

The report “Expanding Opportunities: Toward Inclusive Growth” is the subject of a two-day conference here that opens Tuesday, organized by BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) and the World Bank, to discuss South Asia’s economic outlook.

Over the past two decades, sustained economic growth in South Asia has lifted some 250 million people out of extreme poverty and improved living standards, said the global lender.

