Japan envoy to US: NATO planning to open office in Tokyo

SHAFAQNA-NATO is planning to open a liaison office in Tokyo, the country’s ambassador to the United States, Koji Tomita, said.

“We are working in that direction,” Tomita said of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s plan at a press event in Washington. But the envoy added that he has not heard any final confirmation of the plan and did not provide further details.

Speaking at the National Press Club to preview a Group of Seven summit Japan will host in Hiroshima from May 19, the ambassador said the country is looking forward to “closer alignment” over China.

