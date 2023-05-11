English
Arbaeen 2023: Processions for Iranian pilgrims begin on August 27th

Arbaeen for Iranian pilgrims

SHAFAQNA– In the meeting of Iranian Committee of Arbaeen Pilgrimage, it is announced that the Arbaeen operation of the year 2023 will begin on August 27th and will continue until September 20th.

Omid Kowsarifar, the Iranian Executive Director of Arbaeen Central Headquarters announced that the Arbaeen processions for Iranian pilgrims will begin on August 27th, 2023. He added, the Iraqi Mukebs will start their services from August 10th, 2023.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

