Vatican: Pope Francis holds General Audience with Coptic Orthodox Leader

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis holds General Audience with Pope Tawadros II, Head of the Coptic Orthodox Church.

Pope Tawadros addressed the crowd gathered in St Peter’s Square, the first time the head of another Church has done so.

The Coptic Orthodox Leader recalled his last visit to St Peter’s Square, ten years ago today. “I look at this place,” he said, “and I go back in my memory to ten years ago, on this same date, and I remember your dear affection in welcoming me, together with the delegation of the Coptic Church.”

Pope Tawadros recalled that, on that occasion, on 10 May 2013, he had suggested that the date be celebrated as a ‘Day of Coptic-Catholic Friendship’. Since then, he said, he and Pope Francis have spoken over the phone on that day every year.

The Coptic Orthodox leader went on to thank Francis for his visit to Egypt in 2017, recalling that the country – where his Church is based – has ancient Christian roots, and was the birthplace of monasticism.

“It is with great joy”, said Pope Francis in reply, “that I greet today His Holiness Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St Mark.”

“Dear friend and brother Tawadros,” he continued, “I thank you for accepting my invitation on this double anniversary”.“I thank you from the heart for your commitment to the growing friendship between the Coptic Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church,” added the Pope.

Source: Vatican News